Steve Jobs’ ChatGPT Prophecy: Lost Footage from 1985 Reveals Astonishing Vision

In a stunning discovery that has sent shockwaves through the tech world, recently unearthed footage reveals that Apple co-founder Steve Jobs predicted the emergence of AI conversational tools like ChatGPT over four decades ago.

The Lund University Speech: A Vision Unveiled

In 1985, during a Q&A session at Lund University in Sweden, a young Steve Jobs spoke of a future where computers would not only crunch numbers but also understand and interact with humans in natural language. Jobs described his vision of a computer that could capture “the underlying worldview” of a person like Aristotle, allowing students to ask questions and receive answers directly from a digital representation of the great philosopher.

“My hope is someday when the next Aristotle is alive, we can capture the underlying worldview of that Aristotle in a computer,” Jobs said. “And someday some student will be able to not only read the words Aristotle wrote but ask Aristotle a question and get an answer.”

This remarkable vision, until now largely unknown, eerily foreshadows the capabilities of modern AI language models like ChatGPT, which can generate human-like text, answer questions, and even engage in creative tasks.

The Lost Footage: A Digital Time Capsule

The footage of Jobs’ Lund University speech was recently discovered in the archives of a Swedish television station. It had remained unseen for decades, a digital time capsule containing a glimpse of Jobs’ visionary thinking.

“This is a historic find,” said Dr. Anders Svensson, a technology historian at Lund University. “It shows us that Steve Jobs was thinking about the potential of artificial intelligence to revolutionize human-computer interaction long before most people even considered it a possibility.”

ChatGPT and the Legacy of Steve Jobs

The discovery of Jobs’ prediction has sparked renewed interest in the legacy of the Apple co-founder and his impact on the development of artificial intelligence. While Jobs was not directly involved in the creation of ChatGPT, his early vision of conversational AI has clearly influenced the trajectory of the technology.

“Steve Jobs was a true visionary,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. “His insights into the potential of AI to augment human intelligence continue to inspire us today.”

The Future of AI: A Conversation with Steve Jobs

As AI language models like ChatGPT continue to evolve, it is fascinating to consider what Steve Jobs might think of these technological marvels. Would he be surprised by their capabilities? Would he be excited by the possibilities they offer?

While we can only speculate, it is clear that Steve Jobs’ early vision of conversational AI has left an indelible mark on the world of technology. The lost footage from Lund University serves as a reminder of his remarkable foresight and his enduring legacy.