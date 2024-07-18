Portal-Hopping Into the Future: Splitgate’s Sequel Set to Launch in 2025

The gaming world is set to witness the evolution of portal-based shooting with the announcement of a sequel to the beloved game Splitgate. Known for blending mechanics reminiscent of Halo with the innovative portal system of Portal, Splitgate has carved a unique niche in the multiplayer shooter genre. Developer 1047 Games has now officially announced that the sequel, built on the powerful Unreal Engine 5, is slated for release in 2025.

End of an Era, Beginning of Another

While Splitgate has been a popular choice among gamers since its early access release, its development is winding down. In a recent announcement, 1047 Games indicated that active development of new features for the original Splitgate would cease as the team shifts its focus entirely to the upcoming sequel​​. This strategic shift allows the developers to harness the advanced capabilities of Unreal Engine 5, promising a significant upgrade in graphical fidelity and gameplay mechanics.

A Glimpse into the Sequel

During the Splitty Awards, a teaser was unveiled, offering fans a cryptic look at what the future holds. The video featured a journey through a museum dedicated to Splitgate’s history, symbolizing a passing of the torch to the new game​. This teaser not only showcased enhanced graphics but also hinted at the continuation of the cherished portal mechanics with new twists.

Community and Continuity

Despite the pivot to developing the sequel, 1047 Games has reassured fans that the original Splitgate servers will remain active. This decision ensures that players can continue to enjoy the original game while anticipating the next iteration​. The developer’s commitment to supporting both the original game and its sequel simultaneously speaks to their dedication to the Splitgate community.

What to Expect

The sequel is expected to push the boundaries of the first-person shooter genre with its innovative use of portals and enhanced multiplayer dynamics. The use of Unreal Engine 5 suggests that players can look forward to not only improved visuals but also more immersive gameplay experiences. While specifics about the game’s features remain under wraps, the excitement within the gaming community continues to build.

As 2025 approaches, the anticipation for the Splitgate sequel only grows. This upcoming game represents not just a continuation but an evolution of a game that has already left a significant mark on the gaming landscape.