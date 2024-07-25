Max Makes Movie Nights Even More Social: SharePlay Now for Ad-Free Subscribers!

Max just unleashed SharePlay for iOS, letting ad-free subscribers host watch parties via FaceTime. Here's how to sync your streams and make movie night a virtual event.

In a move sure to delight movie buffs and binge-watchers alike, streaming giant Max (formerly HBO Max) has expanded its SharePlay feature to all ad-free subscribers worldwide. This means you can now synchronize your Max streams with friends and family over FaceTime, making movie nights and TV marathons a virtual social event.

What is SharePlay?

Introduced by Apple with iOS 15.1 in 2021, SharePlay allows users to share synchronized experiences like music, videos, and even app screens while on a FaceTime call. With Max’s integration, you can now press play simultaneously and enjoy your favorite shows and movies together, no matter where you are.

Who Can Use It?

There’s a small catch: you’ll need to be subscribed to one of Max’s ad-free plans, either Ad-Free or Ultimate Ad-Free, to access this feature. But if you’re already in that camp, you’re in luck. Simply update your Max app to the latest version and you’ll find the SharePlay option readily available.

How Does it Work?

Start a FaceTime Call: Gather your friends or family for a virtual movie night by initiating a FaceTime call. Open Max: While on the call, open the Max app and choose the show or movie you want to watch. SharePlay: You’ll notice a “SharePlay” button within the Max app. Tap it and you’ll be able to invite your FaceTime participants to join the shared viewing experience. Synchronized Streaming: Once everyone accepts, the content will start playing simultaneously for everyone, ensuring a seamless watch party.

Global Availability:

Max initially rolled out SharePlay to ad-free subscribers in the US back in 2022. Now, the feature is available globally, allowing friends and family across the globe to connect over their shared love for Max’s vast content library.

Benefits and Limitations:

The benefits of SharePlay are clear: it brings a social dimension to your streaming experience, letting you virtually hang out with loved ones while enjoying your favorite shows and movies.

However, there are a few limitations. You need an ad-free Max subscription to use it, and everyone in the watch party needs to have their own Max account as well. Also, the maximum number of participants is capped at 32.

The Future of Social Streaming?

Max’s embrace of SharePlay indicates a growing trend in the streaming industry towards more interactive and social viewing experiences. As people continue to crave connection in the digital age, features like SharePlay could become the norm, allowing us to share our favorite content with friends and family, regardless of distance