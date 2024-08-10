How to Download the Perplexity AI Desktop App for Windows PC

Learn how to download and install the Perplexity AI Desktop App for Windows PCs using different methods, including the Progressive Web App, Inulute's desktop version, and Android emulators. Discover each method's unique features and choose the best one for your needs.

In an era dominated by artificial intelligence, Perplexity AI emerges as a noteworthy AI-powered search engine, blending search capabilities with generative AI to deliver comprehensive results without the need to browse multiple pages. This guide aims to navigate through the various methods available to download and use the Perplexity AI on a Windows PC.

Download Options for Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI has not yet released an official desktop application, but there are alternative methods to access its capabilities on a Windows PC.

Perplexity Progressive Web App (PWA) The simplest method is the Progressive Web App, which operates directly within your browser without the need for traditional software installation. To get the PWA:

Open a Chromium-based browser (Chrome, Brave, Edge, or Opera).

Visit the Perplexity website.

Click the ‘Install’ icon in the browser’s address bar, usually depicted by a laptop and a downward arrow.

Follow the prompts to install and create desktop shortcuts for easier access.

Perplexity Desktop App by Inulute For a more robust application experience, the Inulute version of the Perplexity Desktop App offers additional features:

Visit the Inulute download page for the Perplexity app.

Click the ‘Download’ button and choose the Windows version.

Open the downloaded file and follow the installation instructions to set up the app on your PC.

Using an Emulator If you prefer mobile-specific features, such as voice search or offline access, using an Android emulator might be the best option:

Install an Android emulator like Bluestacks or LD Player on your PC.

Within the emulator, access the Google Play Store or App Store.

Search for and install the Perplexity AI app.

Features and Functionality

Regardless of the download method, Perplexity AI offers seamless integration of AI capabilities. For instance, users of the desktop app by Inulute can utilize shortcuts like Ctrl+6 and Ctrl+7 to swiftly navigate between search and chat functionalities. The app also supports navigation between different components of Perplexity, such as its main site and the AI Labs, without leaving the application.

Although there isn’t an official Perplexity AI desktop application yet, the available alternatives ensure that users can enjoy the full range of features on their Windows PCs. Whether through a lightweight PWA, a third-party desktop application, or an emulator, each option provides a unique way to engage with Perplexity’s advanced AI capabilities.