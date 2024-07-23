Catch the Apple AirTag Steal Before It’s Gone: Amazon and Walmart Slash Prices!

Catch the best deal of 2024 on Apple AirTags at Amazon and Walmart! Prices have plummeted to the lowest this year, making it the perfect time to secure your valuables with Apple's trusted technology.

In a rare display of retail synchronicity, both Amazon and Walmart have dramatically reduced the price of Apple’s popular AirTag trackers, marking the lowest figures seen this year. This news comes as a delight to consumers looking to secure their belongings with Apple’s renowned tracking technology at a fraction of the usual cost.

Background on the Deal

Apple AirTags have become essential tools for those prone to losing keys, wallets, or even pets, thanks to their seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. Typically retailing for $29 each, the price for a single AirTag has dropped to a mere $24. More impressively, a pack of four, usually priced much higher, is now available for just $74.98 at Amazon, translating to under $19 per tag. This 24% discount represents the most significant price drop for the four-pack in 2024.

Walmart isn’t far behind, offering the four-pack at $78.99, making it nearly as competitive. These prices are not just enticing but are the lowest recorded for the year, making it an opportune moment for Apple enthusiasts and new users alike to jump on the deal.

Why This Matters

The drop in AirTag prices is part of a broader trend where major retailers are locking horns in pricing battles, likely fueled by upcoming sales events like Amazon Prime Day. Such competition not only benefits consumers with lower prices but also stirs significant market activity during what might otherwise be slower shopping periods.

The Extras

In addition to the tags themselves, various accessories like key rings and holders are also seeing discounts. This includes leather loops and secure holders, which are available at reduced prices, enhancing the value of purchasing AirTags during this sale.