When to Expect New AirPods and What the Rumors Are Saying

The anticipation for the next generation of Apple’s AirPods continues to build, with rumors suggesting significant advancements in technology and design. Here’s a comprehensive look into what we can expect from the upcoming AirPods models, including the AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4.

Release Timelines

The AirPods Pro 3 is likely to make its debut in the fall of 2025. This schedule aligns with Apple’s historical pattern of launching new iterations of AirPods Pro. The AirPods 4, on the other hand, are expected to hit the market around September or October 2024, offering a more immediate upgrade option for users​.

Design and Features

The AirPods Pro 3 is rumored to maintain the iconic design but with a new chip that could revolutionize their performance. Expect the introduction of the H3 chip, enhancing sound quality and active noise cancellation capabilities. Additional features may include health monitoring capabilities such as a hearing test feature and possibly body temperature measurements. There’s also talk of improved water and dust resistance, extended battery life, and even a lossless audio support​.

The AirPods 4 is set to arrive with a design that merges elements from the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2. This model will likely feature shorter stems and may come in two versions: a more affordable ‘Lite’ model without removable ear tips and a premium model with active noise cancellation. Both are expected to include the latest Apple H2 chip for enhanced audio performance​.

Pricing

Pricing for the AirPods 4 could be in line with previous generations, with estimates suggesting a starting price around $169 for the standard model. There is also speculation about a more budget-friendly option that could be priced as low as $99, making it the most affordable AirPods to date.

Innovative Technologies

Both the AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 are expected to incorporate new technological advancements. The AirPods Pro 3 may feature a new touchscreen case display and possibly real-time 3D audio adjustments, enhancing the AR/VR experience with spatially aware audio. The AirPods 4 could see improvements in battery life and the introduction of personalized volume features, enhancing user experience with technology adapted to personal listening habits​.

Market Expectations

As the market for wireless earbuds grows, Apple continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with each new release. The upcoming AirPods are expected to not only enhance the audio experience but also integrate more seamlessly with Apple’s health and smart home ecosystems. These innovations aim to solidify Apple’s position in the competitive earbuds market by offering a combination of high-quality audio, cutting-edge technology, and user-centric features.