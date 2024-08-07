Price Drop: The 10th Gen Apple iPad is now available for $299.99, down from its original price of $449.99.
Prime Day Pricing: This deal brings the iPad back to its Prime Day pricing, offering a significant discount.
Affordable Current Gen iPad: This is a great opportunity to get the most affordable current generation iPad at an even lower price.
64GB Storage and Wi-Fi: The discounted model comes with 64GB of internal storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.
All Colors Discounted: All color options (Silver, Blue, Pink, and Yellow) are included in the sale.
Significant Improvements: The 10th gen iPad boasts a larger display, faster A14 Bionic chip, compatibility with the Magic Folio keyboard, USB Type-C port, better camera, and Wi-Fi 6.
Base Model Value: The base model offers the best value, with the option to upgrade storage or add cellular coverage for an additional cost.