6 Best Wireless Earbuds for 2024: Find Your Perfect Pair for Crystal-Clear Audio

Sony WF-1000XM5

Battery life: 8 hours, up to 24 hours with charging case.  Water resistance: IPX4. Noise cancellation: Yes. Sound Quality: Excellent.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Battery life: 6 hours, up to 30 hours with charging case.  Water resistance: IPX4. Noise cancellation: Yes. Sound Quality: Solid ANC.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Battery life: 11 hours, up to 31 hours with charging case.  Water resistance: IPX4. Noise cancellation: Yes. Sound Quality: Deep punchy bass.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Battery life: 6 hours, up to 26 hours with charging case.  Water resistance: IP57. Noise cancellation: Yes. Sound Quality: Great sound quality.

Anker Soundcore Space A40

Battery life: 10 hours, up to 50 hours with charging case.  Water resistance: IPX4. Noise cancellation: Yes. Good battery life.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Battery life: 6 hours, up to 24 hours with charging case.  Water resistance: IPX4. Noise cancellation: Yes. Stellar ANC.