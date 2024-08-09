6 Best Wireless Earbuds for 2024: Find Your Perfect Pair for Crystal-Clear Audio
Sony WF-1000XM5
Battery life: 8 hours, up to 24 hours with charging case.
Water resistance: IPX4.
Noise cancellation: Yes.
Sound Quality: Excellent.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
Battery life: 6 hours, up to 30 hours with charging case.
Water resistance: IPX4.
Noise cancellation: Yes.
Sound Quality: Solid ANC.
Google Pixel Buds Pro
Battery life: 11 hours, up to 31 hours with charging case.
Water resistance: IPX4.
Noise cancellation: Yes.
Sound Quality: Deep punchy bass.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Battery life: 6 hours, up to 26 hours with charging case.
Water resistance: IP57.
Noise cancellation: Yes.
Sound Quality: Great sound quality.
Anker Soundcore Space A40
Battery life: 10 hours, up to 50 hours with charging case.
Water resistance: IPX4.
Noise cancellation: Yes.
Good battery life.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra
Battery life: 6 hours, up to 24 hours with charging case.
Water resistance: IPX4.
Noise cancellation: Yes.
Stellar ANC.