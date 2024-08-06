Pros: OLED display with quantum dots for enhanced color, incredibly bright (1,700 nits), AI-driven technologies for enhanced detail, bold and natural colors, high shadow detail, "OLED Glare Free" anti-reflection tech, 144Hz refresh rate. VRR with FreeSync Premium Pro on all four HDMI 2.1 ports, Game Bar, Samsung Gaming Hub, super-slim profile, thin bezel, unique stand, SolarCell remote, external One Connect Box.