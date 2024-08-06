Pros: Pros: Excellent picture quality, sleek design, brilliant gaming performance, QD-OLED technology at the cheapest price, excellent contrast levels, dynamic colors, deep blacks, sharp detail, 144Hz refresh rate, four 2.1 HDMI ports (support ALLM, VRR, 4K 120Hz), gaming hub, excellent built-in sound. Cons: Lacks Dolby Vision support, 83-inch model uses a less bright regular OLED screen..
Pros: Mini-LED backlight (900 nits brightness), 4K 120Hz input on two HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR (with FreeSync) and ALLM, low input lag (9.4ms), “shadowbox” frame for flush wall-mounting, cable management, side-mounted speakers with Dolby Atmos benefits, Roku TV interface.. Cons: Lacks Bluetooth support, slow battery charging.
Pros: Exceptionally bright picture, impressive contrast and shadow detail (mini-LED backlight with local dimming), anti-reflection screen, Google TV, AirPlay 2. Chromecast built-in, built-in mic for voice commands, premium design, two HDMI 2.1 ports (4K 120Hz, FreeSync Premium Pro, 144Hz VRR), game bar menu.
Pros: OLED display with quantum dots for enhanced color, incredibly bright (1,700 nits), AI-driven technologies for enhanced detail, bold and natural colors, high shadow detail, "OLED Glare Free" anti-reflection tech, 144Hz refresh rate. VRR with FreeSync Premium Pro on all four HDMI 2.1 ports, Game Bar, Samsung Gaming Hub, super-slim profile, thin bezel, unique stand, SolarCell remote, external One Connect Box.
Pros: Entry-level 2023 OLED, superb contrast levels, deep blacks, dynamic colors, Dolby Vision HDR support, LG's Game Optimizer feature, 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision gaming support. Cons: Not very bright, average built-in sound system, stand quality doesn't match the price tag, 4K 120Hz only on two of four ports.