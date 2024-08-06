Pros: Upgraded 7-inch OLED screen, improved kickstand and speakers, vast library of exclusive games. Cons: Can struggle with demanding games, most noticeable in docked mode. Best for: Handheld play, Nintendo fans.
Nintendo Switch OLED
Pros: Perfect companion for PS5, excellent design and features, great haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Cons: Lacks Bluetooth support, slow battery charging.
PlayStation Portal
Pros: Affordable, compact and durable design, perfect for portable play. Cons: Cannot be docked to a TV.
Nintendo Switch Lite
Super Pocket
Pros: Powerful gaming PC in a portable package, can run demanding games smoothly. Cons: Large size, battery life struggles with intensive titles.
Steam Deck