VALORANT Takes Aim at Your Console: Open Beta Access Guide

Get a head start in the VALORANT console beta! This guide covers eligibility, download, gameplay tips, and what to expect for the future of VALORANT

Gamers, gear up! Riot Games, the studio behind the acclaimed PC tactical shooter VALORANT, is expanding its horizons. The highly anticipated VALORANT console beta is now live, inviting PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players to test their skills in this agent-based FPS phenomenon.

What’s the Big Deal?

VALORANT isn’t just another shooter. It’s a strategic dance of unique agent abilities, gunplay precision, and team coordination. With a thriving esports scene on PC, the move to consoles opens a new arena for competition and tactical mastery.

What’s in the Beta?

Core Gameplay: Experience the full 5v5 tactical shooter experience, with all the maps, agents, and game modes you love (or will soon love!).

Controller Optimized: Controls are thoughtfully mapped to gamepads, ensuring a smooth and intuitive transition for console players.

Progression System: Earn XP, unlock agents, and customize your loadouts just like on PC.

Cross-Platform Friends List: Connect with your VALORANT buddies across platforms and squad up for matches.

Who’s Invited?

The open beta is available to all PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners in supported regions (currently North America, Europe, Japan, and Brazil, with more expected soon). No invitation or pre-order is required—just download and play

How to Get in on the Action

Ensure Eligibility: Double-check that you have a compatible console and are located in a supported region. Account Setup: Create a Riot Games account if you don’t already have one. Existing PC players can link their accounts to their console profile. Download and Install: Find the VALORANT beta on your console’s digital store (PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store). Download and install it like any other game.

Jump into the Fray: Launch VALORANT, choose your agent, and start your tactical shooter journey!

What I’ve Seen So Far (A VALORANT Veteran’s Perspective)

Having poured countless hours into the PC version, I was eager to test VALORANT’s console adaptation. So far, I’m impressed. The gunplay feels tight, the agent abilities translate well to controllers, and the overall experience captures the essence of VALORANT’s strategic depth. There’s room for improvement (some control tweaks and performance optimizations are likely), but the foundation is solid.

Beta Tips for Maximum Enjoyment

Embrace the Learning Curve: Console controls will take some getting used to, even for seasoned PC players. Be patient and experiment to find your groove.

Report and Provide Feedback: Encounter a bug or have a suggestion? Let Riot know! Your feedback is crucial for shaping the final console experience.

Play with Friends (Or Make New Ones): VALORANT is best enjoyed with a team. Invite your friends or find new squadmates through in-game matchmaking.

Explore and Experiment: Try out different agents, maps, and game modes. Discover what strategies work best for you on console.

The Future of VALORANT on Consoles

While the beta is a limited-time event, it’s a clear sign that VALORANT is committed to expanding its player base. The full console release (date TBA) promises cross-play with PC, ensuring a massive pool of potential opponents and teammates. This is your chance to get a head start, hone your skills, and become a VALORANT console pioneer.