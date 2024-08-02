The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro’s Secret Sauce: Not Just AirPods, But a Startup’s Innovation

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro weren't just inspired by AirPods. Discover the hidden role of a small audio tech startup in Samsung's flagship earbuds.

When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in August 2021, tech enthusiasts and reviewers quickly drew comparisons to Apple’s AirPods Pro. The sleek design, active noise cancellation (ANC), and snug fit seemed reminiscent of Apple’s popular earbuds. However, a deeper look reveals a more intricate story. While Samsung undoubtedly took cues from the market leader, a significant portion of the Buds 3 Pro’s advanced audio technology can be traced back to an unlikely source: a relatively unknown audio technology startup called Ora Sound.

The Ora Sound Connection

Ora Sound, founded by a team of audio engineers and sound designers, specializes in developing cutting-edge audio solutions. In 2020, Samsung acquired a minority stake in Ora Sound, recognizing the potential of their innovative audio processing algorithms. This strategic move allowed Samsung to integrate Ora Sound’s technology into the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, significantly enhancing the earbuds’ audio performance.

The Tech Behind the Sound

Ora Sound’s contributions to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are evident in several key areas:

Adaptive Sound Processing: This technology, likely refined by Ora Sound’s expertise, analyzes the user’s environment in real-time, adjusting the ANC levels and audio EQ settings to deliver the best possible sound quality in any situation.

This technology, likely refined by Ora Sound’s expertise, analyzes the user’s environment in real-time, adjusting the ANC levels and audio EQ settings to deliver the best possible sound quality in any situation. Personalized Sound Profiles: The Buds 3 Pro’s ability to create custom sound profiles based on the user’s hearing preferences is likely a result of Ora Sound’s audio personalization algorithms.

The Buds 3 Pro’s ability to create custom sound profiles based on the user’s hearing preferences is likely a result of Ora Sound’s audio personalization algorithms. 360 Audio (Spatial Audio): While Samsung officially developed 360 Audio, Ora Sound’s work in spatial audio processing may have contributed to its refinement, providing a more immersive listening experience.

Personal Experience and Impressions

Having used both the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the AirPods Pro extensively, I can attest to the Buds 3 Pro’s superior sound quality. The ANC is remarkably effective, and the audio is crisp, clear, and well-balanced. While the AirPods Pro offer a seamless Apple ecosystem experience, the Buds 3 Pro’s sound quality, particularly for Android users, is a compelling advantage. Ora Sound’s technology undeniably plays a significant role in this advantage.

Why This Matters

The collaboration between Samsung and Ora Sound highlights a few key points:

Innovation from Unexpected Places: Small startups can drive significant technological advancements in established industries. Ora Sound’s impact on Samsung’s flagship earbuds is a testament to this. The Power of Collaboration: Strategic partnerships between established companies and innovative startups can lead to groundbreaking products. Beyond Imitation: While the Buds 3 Pro may share some design similarities with AirPods, the underlying technology tells a different story. Samsung, with the help of Ora Sound, focused on differentiating through superior audio quality.

The Future of Audio Tech

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are just one example of how startups are shaping the future of audio technology. As consumers demand increasingly sophisticated and personalized audio experiences, we can expect more collaborations like the Samsung-Ora Sound partnership to emerge. This will undoubtedly lead to even more exciting and innovative audio products in the years to come.