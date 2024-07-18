The Final Frontier: NASA and SpaceX’s Planned Retirement of the ISS

The International Space Station (ISS), a beacon of international cooperation and scientific exploration, is scheduled to be retired and deorbited in a controlled manner by 2031. This monumental task involves intricate planning by NASA and SpaceX to ensure the safety and precision of the process.

The Retirement Plan

NASA has collaborated with SpaceX to develop a Deorbit Vehicle (DV) designed specifically to guide the ISS safely out of orbit. The ISS, currently orbiting the Earth every 90 minutes, will end its journey in the southern Pacific Ocean at a location known as Point Nemo, often referred to as the “spacecraft graveyard” due to its remoteness​​.

The Process of Deorbiting

The deorbiting process will begin with the ISS lowering its altitude to approximately 205 miles above Earth. Once vacated by the astronauts, the SpaceX-built DV will dock with the ISS. This DV will then perform critical maneuvers to lower the ISS further and position it correctly for reentry into Earth’s atmosphere, ensuring that its disintegration occurs over the Pacific Ocean to prevent debris from affecting populated areas​.

Safety and Technical Considerations

Much of the ISS is expected to burn up upon reentry, with the remaining fragments landing in a narrowly defined area in the ocean. This strategy minimizes the risk of debris causing damage on Earth. The decision to dispose of the ISS in this manner came after considering various options, including preserving parts of it for historical purposes or handing over operations to private entities. However, these were deemed less feasible due to legal, financial, and technical complexities​​.

Future Steps and Preparations

The retirement of the ISS is timed to align with the development and launch of new commercial space stations, which NASA hopes will ensure continuity in low Earth orbit operations. Companies like Blue Origin and Axiom Space are among those developing these new habitats​. The transition reflects NASA’s broader strategy to foster a commercial marketplace in space, as it shifts its focus towards more ambitious missions to the Moon and Mars under the Artemis program​.

The end of the ISS will not mark the end of human activities in low Earth orbit but rather a transition to a new era of space exploration facilitated by private sector innovation and international collaboration. This strategic move ensures that NASA can continue its scientific research and exploration missions, paving the way for future endeavors beyond our current horizons.