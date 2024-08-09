The Adorable Astro Bot DualSense Controller Is Up For Pre-Order

Pre-order the new Astro Bot DualSense Controller today! Featuring unique design and enhanced features, it's the perfect accessory for the upcoming Astro Bot game on PS5, launching September 6, 2024.

The Astro Bot DualSense Controller, a limited edition piece set for release alongside the new Astro Bot game for the PlayStation 5, is a marvel of gaming hardware that combines style with immersive functionality. Officially available for pre-order from various retailers, this controller is priced at $79.99 in the US and £69.99 in the UK, reflecting its unique design and the technological enhancements it offers over the standard DualSense controllers.

Who, What, When, Where, Why – The Essentials

: The controller is released by Sony Interactive Entertainment and features design elements from the Astro Bot series. What : This is a special edition of the PS5’s DualSense wireless controller, incorporating aesthetic and functional elements related to the Astro Bot game.

: This controller can be pre-ordered from major retailers like PlayStation Direct, GameStop, and Target in the US, with availability also confirmed for other regions including the UK and Australia. Why: The release aims to celebrate the launch of the new Astro Bot game and to offer fans a unique, themed accessory that enhances the gaming experience with advanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Design and Features

Sporting a sleek white shell with striking blue accents, the controller features Astro’s iconic pixelated eyes on the touchpad, adding a playful and distinct look. More than just aesthetically pleasing, the controller is designed to leverage PS5’s innovative DualSense features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which have been further refined to match the new Astro Bot game’s interactive environments.

Gaming Experience

The controller enhances gameplay through detailed sensory feedback, like feeling different surface textures that Astro explores within the game. New powers and gadgets in the game, such as Astro’s Jetpack, are intimately tied to sensory effects on the controller, providing a tactile experience that aligns with on-screen actions.

Availability and Demand

While the controller is available globally, it’s being released in limited quantities, making it a hot item for collectors and fans. Some regions have reported quick sell-outs, reflecting the high demand and enthusiasm within the gaming community​.

Enhancing the Franchise

This release not only complements the Astro Bot game but serves as a testament to the enduring popularity of the Astro character, who has evolved from a simple tech demo mascot to a central figure in PlayStation’s gaming universe. This controller is part of a broader strategy to deepen the immersive experience of PlayStation games through bespoke hardware that elevates gameplay.

The Astro Bot DualSense Controller is more than just a tool for navigating virtual worlds; it is a bridge to a more immersive and tactile gaming experience. As pre-orders fly off the virtual shelves, it’s clear that Sony’s blend of innovative technology and playful design continues to resonate with gamers around the world.