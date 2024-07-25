Stream Deck+ Just Got Supercharged: Elgato Unleashes Game-Changing Mic and USB Hub Extensions

Elgato, the popular brand behind the Stream Deck+, has just dropped two new hardware extensions that are set to shake up the content creation scene. The XLR Dock and USB Hub are designed to seamlessly integrate with the Stream Deck+, transforming it into an even more powerful command center for streamers, podcasters, and other creators.

XLR Dock: Ditch the Audio Interface

One of the most exciting additions is the XLR Dock. This compact mic interface eliminates the need for a separate audio interface, allowing creators to plug their XLR microphones directly into the Stream Deck+. This simplifies setups and reduces clutter, a major win for those working in tight spaces. The XLR Dock also features a headphone jack for monitoring audio, making it an all-in-one solution for audio input and output.

USB Hub: Power Up and Connect More

The USB Hub is another major upgrade. It features two USB-A 3.0 ports and two USB-C ports, providing ample connectivity for peripherals like webcams, external drives, and more. Additionally, it boasts a 65W uplink USB-C port and a 100W USB-C port (when paired with a 100W adapter), allowing creators to power laptops and other high-power devices directly from the Stream Deck+. This means fewer cables and a cleaner workspace.

Streamlined Workflows, Smaller Footprint

Elgato has always focused on streamlining workflows, and these new extensions are a testament to that commitment. Jörg Gohlke, Senior Engineering Manager at Elgato, stated, “Oftentimes, creator hardware takes up lots of space, while doing too little. With extensions like XLR Dock, Stream Deck+ not only improves on these workflows but also has a smaller footprint.”

The Stream Deck+ is already known for its versatility, and these extensions further enhance its capabilities. With the XLR Dock, creators can easily adjust mic gain, apply filters, and even trigger sound effects directly from the Stream Deck+. The USB Hub not only expands connectivity but also serves as a power source, simplifying setups and freeing up desk space.

Availability and Pricing

The XLR Dock and USB Hub are available for purchase on Elgato’s website, with shipping expected to begin soon. They will also be available at authorized retailers in the near future. While pricing details have not been released yet, Elgato’s products are typically priced competitively.

What This Means for Creators

These extensions are a game-changer for content creators. They streamline workflows, reduce clutter, and provide additional functionality, all while maintaining a compact footprint. The XLR Dock is a particularly welcome addition, as it eliminates the need for a separate audio interface, a piece of equipment that can be bulky and expensive.

Overall, Elgato’s new hardware extensions are a significant step forward for the Stream Deck+ platform. They demonstrate the company’s commitment to innovation and its understanding of the needs of content creators. With the XLR Dock and USB Hub, the Stream Deck+ becomes an even more indispensable tool for anyone looking to take their content creation to the next level.