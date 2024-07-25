Spotify’s Secret Weapon? How to Unlock Thousands of Audiobooks

Discover how to buy and listen to thousands of audiobooks on Spotify without a premium subscription. Your step-by-step guide to a new world of stories.

The streaming giant is no longer just for music. Here’s your step-by-step guide to buying and enjoying audiobooks on Spotify.

Spotify, once the undisputed king of music streaming, is quietly transforming itself into an audiobook powerhouse. While many associate the platform with playlists and podcasts, they’ve amassed a vast library of over 350,000 audiobooks. The best part? You don’t need a premium subscription to dive in.

Here’s How It Works:

Head to the Web Player: Currently, you can only purchase audiobooks on Spotify’s web player (open.spotify.com). Browse or Search: Explore the dedicated Audiobooks section, or simply search for your favorite titles or authors. One-Time Purchase: Unlike music, audiobooks are bought individually. Prices vary depending on the length and popularity of the book. You’ll need to enter payment details at checkout. Listen Anywhere: Once purchased, your audiobook appears in your Spotify library. You can listen on any device with the Spotify app – phone, tablet, computer, or even smart speakers.

What Makes Spotify Audiobooks Unique:

You can buy individual titles without committing to a monthly plan. Massive Selection: The collection spans genres and includes bestsellers, classics, and hidden gems.

If you’re already a Spotify user, the audiobook experience is seamless and intuitive. Offline Listening: Download your purchased audiobooks to enjoy them without an internet connection.

Important Considerations:

The buying process is currently limited to the web player. No Free Trials: Unlike some platforms, Spotify doesn’t offer audiobook samples or trial periods.

Who Should Give It a Try:

Integrating audiobooks into your existing Spotify experience is simple and convenient. Variety Seekers: Spotify’s broad selection offers something for every taste.

The Verdict:

Spotify’s foray into audiobooks is a game-changer. It offers a flexible, accessible way to enjoy stories without a subscription commitment. While there are a few limitations, the vast library and user-friendly interface make it a compelling option for audiobook enthusiasts.