SONA Traffic Woes? Number Coding Stays Put, MMDA Says

Motorists hoping for a reprieve from Metro Manila’s number coding scheme during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22, will be disappointed. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has confirmed that the usual restrictions will remain in place, despite the expected increase in traffic due to the event.

Why No Number Coding Holiday?

In a statement, MMDA Acting Chairperson Romando Artes explained the decision, saying, “If we suspend number coding, the volume of vehicles on the roads will significantly increase, worsening traffic congestion.” With several roads expected to be closed or rerouted for the SONA, the MMDA anticipates heavy traffic around Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City and surrounding areas.

Artes emphasized that the goal is to manage traffic flow as efficiently as possible during this major event. “Any additional vehicles on the road will exacerbate the existing congestion,” he added.

What Does This Mean for Motorists?

The number coding scheme, which restricts vehicles based on the last digit of their license plate, will be enforced during the usual hours of 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Motorists are advised to plan their trips accordingly and consider using public transportation or alternative routes to avoid getting caught in traffic jams.

Public Advisory

The MMDA also encourages those who do not have essential trips in the affected areas to stay home and watch the SONA on television or online. This will help reduce the number of vehicles on the road and make it easier for those who need to travel to reach their destinations.

Staying Informed

Motorists can stay updated on the latest traffic advisories and road closures by following the MMDA’s social media channels or tuning in to radio and television broadcasts. The agency will also be deploying additional traffic enforcers to manage traffic flow and assist motorists.