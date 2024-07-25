Samsung S90D: Is This OLED TV a Game-Changer or More of the Same?

Samsung S90D QD-OLED TV review: stunning picture quality, impressive gaming performance, sleek design. Is it the best TV of 2024?

Samsung’s latest flagship OLED TV, the S90D, is hitting shelves, and early reviews suggest it’s a contender for the best TV of 2024. But does it truly live up to the hype? Let’s dive into the details and see if this Quantum Dot OLED display is worth your hard-earned rupees.

Aesthetics Meet Performance

The S90D boasts a strikingly thin profile, with a minimalist design that blends seamlessly into modern living spaces. Available in 55″, 65″, and 77″ sizes, it offers a range of options for different viewing environments. The sleek stand complements the TV’s aesthetic, although wall-mounting is also a viable option.

Quantum Dot OLED: The Next Evolution

At the heart of the S90D is Samsung’s Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED) panel, which combines the best of OLED technology with Quantum Dots for enhanced brightness and color accuracy. While OLEDs are known for their perfect blacks and infinite contrast, QD-OLED aims to push the boundaries further, especially in bright environments.

Picture Quality: Dazzling Brights and Deep Blacks

In our tests, the S90D’s picture quality was nothing short of exceptional. The QD-OLED panel delivered vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent contrast. HDR content, in particular, was a visual treat, with highlights popping off the screen. Even in dark scenes, shadow detail remained impressive.

However, as with all OLEDs, there’s the potential for burn-in with static images. While Samsung has implemented safeguards to mitigate this, it’s still something to be mindful of, especially for gamers or those who frequently watch content with static elements like news tickers.

Gaming Powerhouse

Gamers will be thrilled with the S90D’s 144Hz refresh rate and ultra-low input lag. The TV’s motion handling is superb, making fast-paced action smooth and fluid. Additionally, support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro ensures tear-free gaming, even with variable frame rates.

Smart Features and User Experience

The S90D runs on Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which is intuitive and responsive. The remote is well-designed, and the TV’s built-in voice assistant offers convenient hands-free control. The Smart Hub provides access to a wide range of streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+.

Should You Buy It?

The Samsung S90D is a top-tier OLED TV with a premium price tag. If you prioritize picture quality and gaming performance, it’s undoubtedly one of the best options on the market. The QD-OLED technology delivers stunning visuals, and the TV’s smart features and sleek design add to its overall appeal.

However, if you’re on a budget, there are more affordable OLED TVs available. Additionally, if burn-in is a major concern, you might want to consider an LCD TV with a mini-LED backlight.