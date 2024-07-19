Prime Day Flashback! Mini PC, Mighty Deal: Geekom’s Core i7 Powerhouse Now $100 Off

Tech enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! While Amazon’s Prime Day might be a memory, the deals haven’t completely vanished. Geekom, a name synonymous with compact yet powerful computing solutions, is offering a substantial $100 discount on their Mini IT13, a mini PC that packs a serious punch with its Intel Core i7 processor.

Small Size, Big Performance:

Don’t let the Mini IT13’s diminutive size fool you. This mini PC is a powerhouse, equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor. This chip, known for its efficiency and performance, makes the Mini IT13 capable of handling demanding tasks such as video editing, content creation, and even light gaming.

Paired with a generous 32GB of RAM and a lightning-fast 1TB SSD, the Mini IT13 ensures smooth multitasking and quick access to your files and applications. Whether you’re a student, professional, or casual user, this mini PC offers a compelling blend of power and portability.

Connectivity and Features:

The Mini IT13 doesn’t skimp on connectivity either. It boasts two versatile USB4 ports, capable of high-speed data transfer and video output. An HDMI port allows you to connect to external displays, making it a great option for presentations or creating a dual-monitor setup. Additionally, support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 ensures you stay connected to your peripherals and the internet with the latest wireless standards.

While we haven’t had the chance to review this specific model yet, Geekom’s previous mini PCs have consistently earned our Editor’s Choice awards. These awards were based on their excellent value, user-upgradeable RAM and storage, and overall performance. We expect the Mini IT13 to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors.

Why This Deal Matters:

The $100 discount brings the Mini IT13’s price down to an attractive $499. This makes it an even more compelling option for those seeking a powerful and compact computing solution without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for a back-to-school PC or simply want to upgrade your home setup, this deal is worth considering.

Geekom’s Mini IT13 is a prime example of how far mini PCs have come in terms of performance and features. With its powerful Core i7 processor, ample RAM and storage, and versatile connectivity options, it’s a mini PC that can handle a wide range of tasks. The current $100 discount sweetens the deal even further, making it an excellent time to snag this compact powerhouse.