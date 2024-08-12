Patreon Memberships on iOS Facing Apple’s 30% Fee: What You Need to Know

Starting November 2024, Patreon memberships on iOS will incur a 30% Apple fee, affecting new subscriptions. Discover the impacts on creators and users, with insights on adjustments and community responses.

Patreon, a platform that empowers creators to earn revenue directly from their fans, is undergoing significant changes for its iOS app users. Starting November 2024, Apple will impose a 30% fee on all new Patreon memberships purchased through its iOS application. This move aligns Patreon with other digital services that have complied with Apple’s in-app purchase system, marking an end to its previous, unexplained exemption​.

What’s Changing?

Historically, Patreon managed its own payment systems, allowing creators to receive payments directly. However, Apple’s updated policy mandates that all digital goods and services, including Patreon memberships, use the Apple in-app purchase system. This shift is not just a technical change but also a financial adjustment, as creators will now see 30% of their iOS app-generated revenue go to Apple​.

Implications for Creators and Users

Creators are encouraged to adjust their membership pricing to mitigate the impact of the new fees. Patreon suggests that creators could increase the fees for their iOS app users to offset the 30% cut by Apple. Fortunately, existing memberships are not affected; only new subscriptions from November 2024 onward will be subject to the fee​.

Moreover, the enforcement of this policy means that any non-compliant billing models must be phased out. Patreon has initiated a migration process to subscription billing, which will be fully implemented by November 2025. This migration is mandatory for creators to continue offering their creators through the Patreon iOS app​.

Community Response and Alternatives

The response from the Patreon community has been mixed, with concerns about the potential decrease in subscriber sign-ups due to higher costs. Creators are advised to inform their subscribers about these changes, potentially directing them to other platforms where fees might not be as steep, like Android or web-based subscriptions, which are not subject to Apple’s fees​.

Strategic Adjustments

Patreon itself recommends a strategic adjustment to pricing or a shift in the preferred platform for engaging with content. They have provided tools and support to help creators make these transitions smoothly. The overarching goal is to maintain creator income stability despite the new costs imposed by Apple’s policies​.

This change is a significant pivot in how digital content creators will manage their finances and subscriber interactions on iOS devices. While it presents challenges, particularly in financial management and subscriber communication, it also pushes creators towards more unified billing systems under Apple’s ecosystem. As this policy rolls out, the long-term effects on the creator economy will become clearer, marking a crucial moment for platforms like Patreon in their ongoing negotiation of digital marketplace policies.