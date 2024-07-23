Never Lose Your Wallet Again: How Trackable Wallets are Making AirTags Obsolete

Discover how trackable wallets like Ekster and Chipolo are transforming our way of keeping valuables safe with innovative technology that eliminates the need for separate tracking devices like AirTags.

In today’s fast-paced world, losing a wallet can disrupt not just your day but potentially your whole week. However, the evolution of smart, trackable wallets offers a solution to keep your valuables close without needing additional tracking devices like AirTags. Brands like Ekster and Chipolo have pioneered technologies that integrate tracking capabilities directly into your wallet, making it almost impossible to lose.

The Power of Solar in Your Pocket

Ekster has redefined the concept of the smart wallet by embedding a solar-powered tracking card within its design. This card, which charges with just three hours of sunlight, can last up to two months. It connects via Bluetooth to a mobile app, allowing you to pinpoint your wallet’s location on a map. This feature is further enhanced with support for voice commands through digital assistants like Siri, enabling a hands-free way to locate your wallet by simply asking, “Where’s my wallet?”.

Global Reach with Local Technology

Ekster’s wallets are designed not only to be lost-proof within close range but also globally through their lost-and-found network. If your wallet goes missing, and another user of the app comes close to it, you’ll be notified of its last known location, thanks to the geo-location features activated by their presence.

Chipolo’s Niche Approach

On the other hand, Chipolo offers a specific solution tailored to wallet tracking through its Card Spot device. Compatible with Apple’s Find My network, this ultra-thin tracker boasts a loud noise feature for easier location and a long battery life, although it lacks ultrawideband support. Despite these limitations, Chipolo’s integration with the Find My app makes it a strong contender in the wallet tracker market.

Pros and Cons of a Trackable Wallet

While the technology is impressive, it’s not without its drawbacks. The trackers increase the wallet’s size slightly, and some users have reported difficulties fitting all their cards as comfortably as before. Moreover, the tracker’s components, like batteries in some models, might need replacement after their service life ends, which could be seen as a drawback compared to non-electronic wallets.

These advancements represent a significant leap forward in personal item security, marrying convenience with cutting-edge technology to protect one of our most essential daily items—the wallet.