Netflix Gears Up for Gaming: Hires Former Epic Games Exec as New President

Netflix appoints former Epic Games executive Alain Tascan as President of Games, signaling a major push into the gaming industry with strategic acquisitions and a growing team of industry veterans.

Netflix has made a strategic move to strengthen its gaming division by hiring Alain Tascan, a former executive from Epic Games, as its new President of Games. This appointment is part of Netflix’s broader strategy to establish itself in the gaming industry, a venture it began intensively pursuing since mid-2021. Tascan, who previously contributed his expertise at SAVA Transmedia and EA Montreal, will now lead Netflix’s ambitious gaming initiatives.

Alain Tascan’s role at Netflix involves overseeing the company’s growing gaming portfolio, which has expanded significantly through acquisitions such as Night School Studio and Boss Fight Entertainment. These acquisitions aim to build a substantial library of games that are integrated into Netflix’s existing subscription service, without additional costs to subscribers.

This strategic direction not only diversifies Netflix’s entertainment offerings but also positions it competitively against other tech giants who are cautiously venturing into gaming. Netflix has expressed a commitment to developing games that reflect its high-quality entertainment ethos, ensuring these games enhance the overall value of its subscription service.

The leadership team under Tascan’s guidance includes other notable industry veterans from companies like Riot Games and Apple, signifying Netflix’s serious investment in building a robust gaming division. The company continues to recruit aggressively, aiming to expand its footprint in both internal game development and partnerships with prominent game studios.

As Netflix appoints Alain Tascan as its new President of Games, the company signals a strong commitment to the gaming industry. This strategic move is set to leverage Tascan’s extensive experience to guide Netflix’s growing portfolio of in-house and collaborative gaming projects. By integrating high-quality games with its entertainment offerings, Netflix aims to enhance the overall subscriber experience, pushing the boundaries of traditional streaming service models and setting the stage for a competitive presence in the digital entertainment landscape.