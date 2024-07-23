Marvel Rivals Beta: Everything You Need to Know About Sign-Up, Release Date, Characters, and Platforms

Join the Marvel Rivals closed beta starting July 23, 2024! Learn how to sign up, discover available characters, platforms, and more.

Marvel fans, brace yourselves! The highly anticipated Marvel Rivals is gearing up for its closed beta phase, and here’s all the information you need to jump into the action-packed universe.

Release Date and Platforms

The Marvel Rivals closed beta is set to begin on July 23, 2024, at 3:00 PM PT (6:00 PM ET, 10:00 PM UTC) and will run until August 5, 2024. This beta will be accessible on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Unfortunately, the game won’t be available on previous generation consoles for this testing phase​.

How to Sign Up

PC Players: Starting July 20, 2024, players can sign up by visiting the Marvel Rivals Steam page and clicking on the “Request Access” button under the “Join Marvel Rivals Playtest” section. Those selected will receive a notification through their Steam account.

Console Players: For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, interested players need to complete a form available on the official Marvel Rivals website. After completing the form, you will receive an email with instructions on accessing the beta if selected​​.

Characters and Gameplay

The beta will feature an extensive roster of over 20 characters, including:

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Hulk

Iron Man

Magneto

Spider-Man

Venom (newly added)

Adam Warlock (newly added)

Each character brings unique abilities and team-up skills, offering various strategic combinations during gameplay. The beta will also introduce new maps like Yggsgard: Yggdrasill Path and Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya, along with game modes such as Convoy, Domination, and Convergence​.

New Features

The closed beta will showcase:

New Characters: Venom and Adam Warlock join the fight, with Venom as a powerful assault character and Adam Warlock providing backline support.

Venom and Adam Warlock join the fight, with Venom as a powerful assault character and Adam Warlock providing backline support. New Maps: Including Tokyo 2099’s Spider-Islands and the Royal Palace in Yggsgard.

Including Tokyo 2099’s Spider-Islands and the Royal Palace in Yggsgard. Cross-Platform Play: Players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S can battle together.

Players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S can battle together. Team-Up Skills: Unique abilities that allow two characters to combine powers for devastating attacks​​.

Special Events and Rewards

During the beta, an in-game event titled “Galacta’s Quest” will be available. Players who complete this event will earn exclusive rewards, such as the Cyan Clash costume for Venom. Additionally, players who reach level six will receive extra invite codes to share with friends, increasing the chances of more participants joining the beta​​.

While there is no confirmed release date for the full version of Marvel Rivals, the developers are continuously working on expanding the game. Future updates and additional beta tests are expected as the game progresses towards its official launch​​.