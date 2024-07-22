Made by Google 2024: What to Expect from the Upcoming Pixel 9 Event

As anticipation builds, the Made by Google 2024 event, set for August 13, promises to be a landmark occasion, showcasing not just the latest in smartphone innovation but a leap into the next generation of technology. This year, Google is poised to unveil an exciting lineup of devices, including the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel Watch 3, and significant advancements in its software and AI capabilities.

The Pixel 9 Series: Innovation in Your Hand

Google’s flagship smartphone series is expected to make a splash with several new models: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the innovative Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The standard Pixel 9 will offer configurations starting at 128GB, priced at around €899, with higher storage options available. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL escalate in features and price, providing options for enthusiasts seeking premium experiences​​.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, an exciting addition, represents Google’s forward-thinking in foldable technology. This device not only enhances its form factor but also integrates advanced hardware such as a more versatile camera system and a robust 4560 mAh battery. The focus is on blending a traditional smartphone experience with the expansive capabilities of a foldable device​​.

Android 15 and Gemini: A Software Symphony

Software takes center stage with Android 15, which will likely introduce new user interface improvements and deeper integrations with Google’s services. Coupled with this is the Gemini project, an initiative expected to redefine interactions with AI across Google’s ecosystem. Gemini is poised to enhance Google Workspace and other platforms with features that enable more natural interactions and smarter, context-aware AI assistants​.

Wearables and More: Expanding the Ecosystem

The event is also set to introduce the Pixel Watch 3, anticipated in two sizes, catering to different user preferences and styles. This device will continue to build on the success of its predecessors with added features and refinements​​.

Embracing AI and Beyond

Google’s investment in AI will be evident, with expected announcements related to AI-driven functionalities across devices, potentially including new AI-powered features in smartphones and wearables. The integration of Google’s latest Tensor G4 chip in the Pixel 9 series highlights this direction, offering enhanced performance and AI capabilities​.

The Made by Google 2024 event is not merely a product launch; it’s a glimpse into the future of how technology will continue to evolve and integrate more seamlessly into our lives. With a mix of hardware innovations and software breakthroughs, Google is set to offer a suite of products and features that will define the tech landscape for the coming years.