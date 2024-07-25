LEGO Sends Mario and Yoshi on a Pixel-Perfect Run with New Set

LEGO's new Super Mario World set brings Mario and Yoshi to life with pixel-perfect animation, interactive features, and a nod to nostalgic gaming.

LEGO and Nintendo fans rejoice! The iconic duo, Mario and Yoshi, are back in a nostalgic new form: a LEGO set that captures the magic of Super Mario World.

Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the “LEGO Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi” set is a love letter to the 1990s SNES classic. But this isn’t your average playset; it’s a meticulously designed display model aimed at adult collectors and fans.

Pixelated Perfection

The set’s centerpiece is a brick-built diorama that recreates the sprite art of Mario riding Yoshi, just as they appeared in the game. Turn a crank, and the duo springs to life! Yoshi’s legs move in a running motion, his body bobs up and down, and Mario bounces along for the ride. Even Yoshi’s tongue can be made to dart in and out with a turn of a dial.

More Than Meets the Eye

While the front of the model is all about nostalgic visuals, the back is a fascinating look at the engineering behind the magic. Gears, levers, and other mechanisms are exposed, showcasing the clever design that brings the pixelated characters to life.

Interactive Elements

The set also includes an “Action Tag” that interacts with LEGO Mario, Luigi, or Peach figures from other sets. Tapping a figure on the tag triggers unique digital reactions, adding an extra layer of fun for those who own the interactive Super Mario LEGO line.

A Collector’s Dream

Priced at $129.99, this 1,215-piece set is slated for release on October 1st. It’s the latest in LEGO’s line of 18+ sets, designed for display rather than play. Previous entries in this series include the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System and the Mighty Bowser.

Nostalgia, Engineering, and a Touch of Interactivity

This new set is a testament to LEGO’s ability to tap into pop culture nostalgia while delivering a satisfying building experience and a unique display piece. It’s a must-have for any Super Mario fan or anyone who appreciates clever design and interactive elements.