Google to Delete Low-Quality Apps from Play Store in Six Weeks

Google has announced a major update to its Play Store policies, set to take effect on August 31, which will result in the removal of numerous low-quality and non-functional apps. This move is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to maintain a high standard of app quality and user safety on its platform.

Raising the Bar for App Quality

The new policy focuses on eliminating apps that fail to provide substantial functionality or a positive user experience. Apps that are static, such as those containing only text or PDF files, and those with minimal content, like single wallpaper apps, will be targeted. Moreover, apps designed to do nothing or those that are often used as conduits for malware will also be removed.

This update follows Google’s recent enhancements to Play Store security, including improved malware detection and stricter rules against spyware. The goal is to ensure that every app on the Play Store provides real value and maintains a high level of security for users​​.

Developer Compliance and Data Deletion

Developers are given six weeks to comply with the new standards. They must ensure their apps offer a stable, responsive, and engaging user experience. Apps that crash frequently, lack basic functionality, or fail to engage users will be removed.

In addition, Google is updating its data deletion policies. From early 2024, users will see a new “Data deletion” field in the app’s Data safety section on the Play Store, making it easier to delete their account data. Developers are required to provide clear information on their data retention practices and ensure that all user data is deleted upon request, unless it needs to be retained for security or regulatory reasons​​.

Enhancing User Privacy and Security

The upcoming Android 15 update will introduce advanced privacy and security features, including live threat detection powered by on-device AI. This will help quickly identify and remove malicious apps, further safeguarding users’ data and privacy.

Google’s move aligns with industry trends and regulatory pressures to enhance data privacy and security. By setting higher standards for app functionality and data management, Google aims to foster a safer and more reliable app ecosystem​.

What Users Need to Know

Users should prepare for the upcoming changes by reviewing the apps on their devices. Apps that do not meet the new standards will be removed, which may include some popular apps with millions of downloads. This initiative reflects Google’s commitment to quality and security, ensuring users have access to valuable and trustworthy apps on the Play Store.