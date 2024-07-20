Gamers Revolt: Xbox Game Pass Price Hike Sparks Backlash and a New ‘Budget’ Option

Microsoft has announced significant changes to its popular Xbox Game Pass subscription service, sparking a wave of controversy among gamers. The tech giant is raising the price of its premium Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier and introducing a new, lower-priced “Standard” tier. The changes are set to take effect in September 2024, and they’re not being received well by the gaming community.

Price Hike for Ultimate Tier

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the most comprehensive subscription offering, will see its price increase from $16.99 to $19.99 per month. This tier includes access to a vast library of games for both Xbox consoles and PC, as well as online multiplayer capabilities, exclusive discounts, and membership in EA Play. The price hike is a significant change for subscribers who have enjoyed the service’s value proposition until now.

New ‘Standard’ Tier: A Trade-Off

In addition to the price increase, Microsoft is introducing a new “Standard” tier. This tier will be priced at $14.99 per month and offer access to the Xbox Game Pass library but without some of the premium benefits. Notably, Standard tier subscribers will not have access to day-one releases of Microsoft’s first-party games, a major draw for many Ultimate subscribers. The new tier aims to attract more budget-conscious gamers, but it has been met with criticism for being a “degraded product.”

Gamer Backlash and Regulatory Scrutiny

The price hike and the introduction of the Standard tier have triggered a backlash among gamers. Many are expressing frustration over the increased cost, especially given the removal of day-one access for Standard tier subscribers. The changes have also drawn the attention of regulators, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) raising concerns about potential consumer harm.

Microsoft’s justification for the price increase is to align with the “competitive landscape” and the rising costs of maintaining and enhancing the service. However, critics argue that the company is leveraging its dominant position in the gaming market to extract more money from consumers.

What This Means for Gamers

For current Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, the price hike means a higher monthly bill starting in September. For potential subscribers, the Standard tier might seem appealing at first glance, but the lack of day-one access could be a dealbreaker for many. The changes are forcing gamers to re-evaluate whether the value proposition of Xbox Game Pass remains compelling.

The controversy surrounding the price hike and the Standard tier raises important questions about the future of subscription gaming services. As these services become increasingly popular, it’s crucial to balance affordability with the quality and value they offer to gamers.