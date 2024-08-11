Farewell to Paint 3D: Microsoft Plans to Remove the App From Windows Store

Explore the rise and fall of Microsoft's Paint 3D app as it gets set to leave the Windows Store in November 2024, marking a significant shift in Microsoft's software strategy.

In a surprising turn of events, Microsoft has announced the deprecation of the Paint 3D app, a decision that marks the end of an era for this once-celebrated software. Launched in 2017 alongside the Windows 10 Creators Update, Paint 3D was introduced as a modernized successor to the classic Paint app, featuring advanced 3D modeling capabilities and integration with Microsoft’s broader 3D ambitions, including HoloLens and 3D object scanning on Windows Phones.

The Rise and Fall of Paint 3D

Initially, Paint 3D received accolades for its innovative features and user-friendly interface that allowed even novices to create 3D artwork. However, despite its early promise, the app struggled to gain widespread adoption among the broader user base, who continued to favor the simplicity and familiarity of the original Paint application.

The Decision to Deprecate

The decision to remove Paint 3D from the Microsoft Store, slated for November 4, 2024, underscores a strategic shift by Microsoft towards refining its software offerings, emphasizing utility and user preference. This move comes after the company had previously ended Paint 3D’s pre-installation in new Windows setups back in 2021. Users will no longer be able to download or receive updates for Paint 3D after the specified date, although existing installations may continue to function.

What Led to the Deprecation?

Several factors contributed to the decision to phase out Paint 3D:

User Feedback: Persistent user preferences for the classic Paint over Paint 3D, which was often viewed as unnecessarily complex for everyday tasks.

Persistent user preferences for the classic Paint over Paint 3D, which was often viewed as unnecessarily complex for everyday tasks. Strategic Realignment: Microsoft’s shifted focus away from its initial push for 3D technology integration across its platforms, which did not resonate as expected with its user base.

Microsoft’s shifted focus away from its initial push for 3D technology integration across its platforms, which did not resonate as expected with its user base. Revival of Classic Paint: In a reversal of its earlier plans to replace it, Microsoft has instead updated the classic Paint with new features and a modern interface, particularly with the advent of Windows 11.

The Broader Impact

The phasing out of Paint 3D is part of a larger trend where Microsoft has deprecated several other apps and features introduced during the Windows 10 era, such as Cortana and the Mail & Calendar apps, refining its software ecosystem to better meet user needs and modern computing demands.

The discontinuation of Paint 3D reflects a significant pivot in Microsoft’s software development philosophy, prioritizing simplicity and core functionality over additional features with limited appeal. As we bid farewell to Paint 3D, the legacy of Microsoft’s experimentation with 3D content creation remains a testament to the company’s willingness to innovate—and pivot when necessary—based on user engagement and feedback.