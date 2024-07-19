Dial “M-O-M” Like It’s 1999: T9 Dialing Makes a Surprise Comeback in iOS 18 Beta

Apple’s latest iOS 18 Beta release isn’t just about flashy new features and visual overhauls. It’s also resurrecting a blast from the past that many users thought was long gone: T9 dialing. Yes, the predictive text technology that dominated the pre-smartphone era is back, adding a touch of nostalgia and a surprisingly convenient way to dial your contacts.

T9: A Nostalgic Throwback with Modern Utility

For those who weren’t around for the flip phone craze, T9 (Text on 9 keys) was a groundbreaking technology that allowed users to type words by pressing each number key only once. It was a lifeline in the days of physical keyboards and limited screen space. Now, it’s making a surprise appearance in the iOS 18 Beta.

How to Channel Your Inner ’90s Kid on iOS 18

Open the Phone App: It’s business as usual. Just open your iPhone’s phone app as you normally would. Tap the Keypad: Switch to the keypad view, where you’ll see the familiar number buttons. Start T9-ing: Instead of typing out the full number, simply tap the keys corresponding to the letters of your contact’s name. For example, to call Mom, you’d tap 6 (M), 6 (O), 6 (M). Let iOS Do the Rest: iOS 18’s predictive text will kick in, suggesting contacts that match the T9 input. You’ll see suggestions pop up above the keypad as you type. Tap to Call: Once you see the correct contact, simply tap their name to initiate the call.

Is T9 Actually Useful in 2024?

You might be wondering, “Why bring back T9 when we have Siri and sophisticated contact search?” The answer might surprise you. For some users, especially those who grew up with T9, it’s simply faster and more intuitive than other methods. Tapping out a few keys can be quicker than speaking a command or scrolling through a long contact list. Plus, it’s a fun throwback for anyone who remembers the days of flip phones and “texting” as a verb.

A Few Caveats

T9 relies on your contact names. If you have nicknames or unusual spellings, it might not work as smoothly. Limited Beta Access: For now, this feature is exclusive to the iOS 18 Beta. It remains to be seen if it will make it into the final public release.

While it might not be the most groundbreaking feature in iOS 18, the return of T9 dialing is a delightful surprise. It’s a nostalgic nod to the past that also offers a practical way to dial contacts. Whether you’re a T9 veteran or a newcomer, it’s worth giving it a try in the beta. You might just find yourself tapping out “M-O-M” like it’s 1999 all over again.