Dead Rising Remaster Makes Frank West Less of a Creep

The upcoming Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is creating buzz not just for its enhanced graphics and gameplay improvements but also for its progressive changes to the main character, Frank West. Set for release on November 8, 2024, this remaster by Capcom aims to refine the character dynamics and remove outdated and inappropriate elements, ensuring a more inclusive gaming experience.

The Evolution of Frank West

Originally launched in 2006, Dead Rising saw Frank West as a photojournalist trapped in a zombie-infested mall, where players could score extra points for controversial photo ops. This gameplay element has been scrapped in the remaster, reflecting modern sensibilities and a shift towards more respectful character portrayals. The remaster promises not only technical upgrades like 4K resolution and 3D audio but also significant improvements in NPC interactions and character dynamics, ensuring a narrative that aligns with contemporary values​.

What’s New in the Remaster?

Capcom’s RE Engine powers the remaster, bringing life-like animations and real-time environmental interactions. This overhaul extends to Frank West’s character model and the broader cast, featuring high-end animations and diverse language options, enhancing the global appeal and accessibility of the game. Photojournalists in the game can now use various filters to capture zombie action, moving away from the controversial elements of the original. These changes are part of a broader effort to polish the game, making it fit for today’s audience while maintaining the thrill and challenge that fans loved​.

Character and Voice Changes

One of the significant updates is the replacement of Frank West’s original voice actor, Terence Rotolo, with a new yet undisclosed actor. This change has been met with mixed reactions from the community. While some longtime fans express nostalgia for the original voice, others are open to adjusting to the new one, understanding the evolution of the game and its characters over the years​.

The Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster represents a significant step in adapting classic video games to meet modern expectations of inclusivity and respect while maintaining the core of what made the game a hit. With improved gameplay mechanics, enhanced graphics, and thoughtful character redesigns, Capcom is set to deliver a remaster that not only respects its roots but also embraces the future of gaming.