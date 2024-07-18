bHaptics TactSuit Expands Compatibility to PlayStation VR2, Immersion in Select Titles

The world of virtual reality (VR) gaming is on the cusp of a new level of immersion as bHaptics, a leader in haptic feedback technology, announces the compatibility of its TactSuit with select PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) games. This integration is set to redefine how players experience VR, adding a tactile dimension to the visuals and audio already present in the virtual world.

A New Dimension of Immersion

The bHaptics TactSuit is a haptic vest that uses a network of vibrotactile motors to deliver precise and localized haptic feedback to the wearer. This means that in-game events such as explosions, impacts, or even the sensation of wind or rain can be felt physically, enhancing the sense of presence and immersion in the virtual environment.

Initially, the TactSuit will be compatible with four PSVR2 titles:

Breachers: A tactical VR shooter where the TactSuit could simulate the impact of bullets, explosions, and other in-game events.

Legendary Tales: A fantasy RPG where the TactSuit could provide haptic feedback for spellcasting, combat, and environmental effects.

Hellsweeper VR: A fast-paced action game where the TactSuit could enhance the feeling of combat and movement.

BIG SHOTS: A sports game where the TactSuit could simulate the impact of basketballs and other physical interactions.

How It Works

The TactSuit connects to the PSVR2 via Bluetooth through the bHaptics smartphone app. This app allows users to customize the haptic feedback intensity and patterns to their liking. bHaptics has also developed a proprietary audio-to-haptics conversion algorithm that can translate in-game audio into haptic feedback, allowing for a wider range of supported games.

What This Means for VR Gaming

The integration of haptic feedback technology like the TactSuit into VR gaming has the potential to significantly enhance the overall experience. By adding a tactile dimension to the visuals and audio, it can create a more immersive and realistic virtual world. This could be particularly beneficial for games that rely on physical interaction, such as shooters, action games, and sports titles.

bHaptics has stated that this initial integration with four PSVR2 titles is just the beginning. The company is working with developers to bring TactSuit compatibility to more games in the future. They also offer additional haptic accessories like the Tactosy armbands and TactVisor, which could further enhance the haptic experience on PSVR2.