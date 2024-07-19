Apple Set to Launch iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro This September

Apple is gearing up to introduce the next generation of its flagship device, the iPhone 16 series, which includes the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. Speculation and leaks suggest that these models are set to be announced in September 2024, following Apple’s tradition of autumn releases.

Anticipated Features and Enhancements:

Design and Display: The iPhone 16 series is expected to boast some notable changes in design and display. The iPhone 16 Pro, for example, will likely see an increase in screen size to 6.3 inches, a slight bump up from its predecessor, with the Pro Max version reaching 6.9 inches. Both versions are rumored to incorporate Multi-Lens Array (MLA) AMOLED displays, which promise enhanced brightness and reduced power consumption, potentially making the iPhone 16 Pro the brightest iPhone ever.

Camera Capabilities: The camera setup will also receive significant upgrades. Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are expected to feature a 48MP main camera. For the Pro models, this includes a new ultra-wide 48MP camera and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom. These enhancements are designed to offer superior photo quality and functionality, particularly in low-light conditions.

Performance and Hardware: On the performance front, improvements in storage and RAM are anticipated due to the increased demands of on-device AI. The base model of the iPhone 16 could start at 256GB of storage with 8GB of RAM, marking an upgrade from previous models.

Additional Innovations: Other rumored features include a shift to capacitive, solid-state buttons for a more seamless design, and potentially a new "Capture" button dedicated to camera and video functions.

With its launch expected on a Tuesday in September, preorders for the iPhone 16 series might start by the end of that same week, with shipments likely to commence shortly thereafter.