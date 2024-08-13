Apple Rolls Out iOS 18 Public Beta 4: Comprehensive Overview of New Features and Enhancements

Explore what’s new in Apple's iOS 18 Public Beta 4, including updates to Control Center, Apple Music, dark mode icons, and more. Find out how to enroll and install the beta to try out the latest features.

Apple has recently released the fourth public beta of iOS 18, a much-anticipated update that offers a plethora of new features and tweaks, particularly focusing on the Control Center, dark mode icons, and other user-centric enhancements. This update is available for devices enrolled in Apple’s beta program, providing a sneak peek into what the final release will encompass.

Who, What, When, Where, and Why:

Who: Apple Inc., a leader in technology and software development.

Apple Inc., a leader in technology and software development. What: Release of iOS 18 Public Beta 4.

Release of iOS 18 Public Beta 4. When: The update was rolled out in August 2024.

The update was rolled out in August 2024. Where: Available worldwide for users enrolled in Apple’s public beta testing program.

Available worldwide for users enrolled in Apple’s public beta testing program. Why: To test and refine features based on public feedback before the final release, enhancing user experience and system stability.

Key Features and Changes:

Control Center Modifications: Dedicated Bluetooth Toggle: A standout change is the introduction of a dedicated Bluetooth toggle in the Control Center. This allows users to enable or disable Bluetooth without navigating through multiple settings, streamlining the user experience significantly​. Apple Music Updates: Renamed Tab: The ‘Browse’ tab in Apple Music has been renamed to ‘New’, which aligns with streamlined navigation and may feature some rearranged content to enhance discoverability and user interaction​. Enhancements in Dark Mode: Icon Adjustments: With iOS 18 Public Beta 4, icons in notifications now correctly reflect the dark mode setting, showing a darker finish when dark mode is active. This resolves previous issues where icons did not match the selected mode​. Customizability: Tinted Icons: Users can now customize app icon tinting to match their chosen wallpaper or Lock Screen, adding a personalized touch to device aesthetics​.

User Experience and Interface Improvements:

Splash Screens in Apps: New splash screens are visible in several apps, which highlight the new features available in the latest operating system versions. This visual introduction helps users acquaint themselves with new functionalities efficiently​.

Enrollment and Installation: Users interested in experiencing the latest features can enroll in the Apple public beta program through the official website. Once enrolled, the beta can be accessed through the Software Update section in Settings, allowing users to download and install the update directly on their devices​.

iOS 18 Public Beta 4 demonstrates Apple’s commitment to refining user experience with thoughtful enhancements and new features. As the beta program progresses, user feedback will be crucial in shaping the final release, ensuring that the OS is not only feature-rich but also stable and intuitive.