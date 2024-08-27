Apple might announce a special 10th Anniversary Edition “Watch X” at September 9th Event

August 27, 2024
PC-Tablet News Desk
2 Min Read
August 27, 2024
apple watch x

Apple is rumored to be launching a special edition Apple Watch, the “Watch X”, to mark its 10th anniversary along with the new iPhones at the upcoming September, 9th “It’s Glowtime” launch event. If sources are to be believed, this new “Watch X” is yet to go in mass production to keep the project a secret and avoid any major leaks. The Watch X will be made available to buy months after the official launch announcement but right before the holidays season.

The new Watch X is said to be built around the new Siri & Apple Intelligence features as its primary usp. The Watch X will supposedly work with the new iPhone 16 series and 15 pro models only.

apple event invite

The Watch X may boast a slimmer, lighter profile, achieved through new material choices. A larger edge-to-edge microLED display, new band designs might also be introduced, allowing for greater personalization and comfort. The Watch X design has taken a lot of inspiration from the Watch Ultra 2.

apple watch x design

The Crown is supposed to be replaced by a dedicated Siri button as well for a faster access to the new Apple Intelligence powered voice assistant. These are supposed to be some crazy claims but might come true as well. All we can do is just wait and watch only.

We do not have any information about the pricing or sizes of the new Watch X but if we have to speculate, it will be a bit costlier than the standard Apple Watch 9.

Tags
