Apple Maps Goes Online: A Bold Move to Rival Google Maps

Discover how Apple Maps is expanding its horizons with a new web version set to compete with Google Maps. Dive into the details of this significant update and what it means for users worldwide.

Apple has taken a significant leap forward by launching a web version of Apple Maps, marking its debut outside of iOS devices and positioning it as a direct competitor to Google Maps. This strategic expansion into web territory was introduced through a public beta, reflecting Apple’s commitment to making its navigation tools more widely accessible.

The web-based Apple Maps brings several features that were previously confined to its iOS app, enhancing the user experience with comprehensive functionalities. Users can now enjoy driving and walking directions, explore reviews and ratings, and even utilize the service to order food directly from the map interface. Additionally, Apple plans to roll out the “Look Around” feature and other enhancements in the future​​.

The launch of Apple Maps on the web is currently available in English and supports major browsers such as Safari, Chrome on Mac and iPad, and Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. Apple intends to extend this support to more languages, browsers, and platforms over time. This development also includes advancements for developers, who can now link their web applications directly to Apple Maps via the MapKit JS tool, ensuring a seamless integration that enriches web-based applications​.

Historically, Apple Maps has evolved significantly since its initial launch in 2012, adding features like multi-stop routing, detailed city maps, cycling directions, and offline navigation. This ongoing enhancement of features demonstrates Apple’s commitment to improving usability and broadening the scope of its mapping services.

The entry of Apple Maps into the web-based mapping arena intensifies the competition with Google Maps, promising an exciting phase of innovation and expansion in the digital mapping landscape. This move not only challenges existing giants but also sets a new standard for what users can expect from online map services​​.